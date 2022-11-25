Santa Claus arrives in Chippewa Falls

Santa Claus in Chippewa Falls
Santa Claus in Chippewa Falls
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa Claus came to town, and Mrs. Claus too.

Santa Claus is at the Central Lutheran Church until 3:00 p.m. Friday. Santa will be just across the street from the church every Saturday in Dec. until Christmas. He says it brings him joy to see the kids happy after a challenging couple of years.

Santa Claus is also set to make an appearance at the Christmas parade in Chippewa Falls next weekend at 6:00 p.m. The kids can also write to Santa and get a personalized response as well.

Kids can send a letter to:

SANTA CLAUS

c/o Chippewa Falls Main Street

514 N Bridge Street

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

