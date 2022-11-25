Shoppers visit Menards for Black Friday deals, Enchanted Forest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa Valley, Menards opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. Friday for its Black Friday sale.

The General Manager for the store by Oakwood Mall, Mike Anderson, says the sale brought in a crowd comparable to what the store sees on a typical Saturday. He says operations ran smoothly with extra staff on hand to help out customers, adding the wide selection is what makes the store a consumer go-to.

“People are very excited for this gift giving time of the year. That’s something that’s great about Menards, we really have something for everybody. You know, whether it be husbands, wives, kids. We’ve got just as really diverse offering and people come out and get excited for it,” Anderson said.

Anderson says that Friday’s deals will be available for the next nine days.

