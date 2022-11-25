SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 24th

Connor Essegian celebrates a three-pointer during Wisconsin's 69-68 loss to Kansas.
Connor Essegian celebrates a three-pointer during Wisconsin's 69-68 loss to Kansas.(WEAU)
By JD Danielson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, the Badgers men’s basketball team fell just short of upsetting #3 Kansas, 69-68 the final.

In the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate of games, the Bills topped the Lions 28-25, the Cowboys outlasted the Giants 28-20, and the Vikings rebounded against the Patriots 33-26.

Finally, the United States Men’s National Team makes their final preparations before their November 25th World Cup match against England.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Eau Claire County figures indicate a nearly 37% increase in registration numbers from last...
Preliminary numbers for gun deer opener
According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s...
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
3 people were hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
3 people hurt in Pepin County head-on crash Tuesday evening
Joshua Erickson
Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced
Dunn County death investigation
Man found guilty in connection to Dunn County homicide case

Latest News

The North Huskies boys' hockey team opens their season November 25th against RWD co-op.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 23rd
SportScene 13 @ Six (11/23/22)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with broken thumb
Jessie Ruden cashes in 2 of her 26 points as she eclipses 1,000 for UW-Eau Claire.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 22nd