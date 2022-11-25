SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 24th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, the Badgers men’s basketball team fell just short of upsetting #3 Kansas, 69-68 the final.

In the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate of games, the Bills topped the Lions 28-25, the Cowboys outlasted the Giants 28-20, and the Vikings rebounded against the Patriots 33-26.

Finally, the United States Men’s National Team makes their final preparations before their November 25th World Cup match against England.

