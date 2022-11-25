Tommy’s Express Car Wash offering a free car wash on Black Friday

TOMMY'S EXPRESS CAR WASH
TOMMY'S EXPRESS CAR WASH
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A car wash in Eau Claire is offering a free car wash, on this Black Friday only.

Tommy’s Express is offering free car washes on Friday at their location on Clairemont Avenue until they close at 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

A social post via the Tommy’s Express Car Wash Facebook Page says, “If you love it, give yourself or your loved ones the best stocking stuffer.”

The social post says Tommy’s Express Car Wash has “Buy One Get One” gift cards available in the office on Black Friday only.

