WisDOT seeking public input on Clark County resurfacing project

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting in effort to gather input on a proposed project.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project is on Wisconsin Highway 73 from the Rock Creek Bridge to Wisconsin Highway 29 East in Clark County.

Additional information and materials is available on WisDOT’s website, HERE.

Comments should be provided by Dec. 16, 2022, by emailing daniel.rambo@dot.wi.gov or by mail to:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

718 W. Clairemont Ave.

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Attn.: Dan Rambo

According to the media release from WisDOT, WisDOT is proposing:

From the Rock Creek Bridge to West Hunt Street in Greenwood:

Removing 3.25 inches of existing asphalt and placing 3.25 inches of new asphalt pavement.

Replacing sidewalk curb ramps and making spot curb and gutter repairs.

Placing pavement markings.

From West Hunt Street in Greenwood north to WIS 29 East:

Removing 2.25 inches of the existing pavement and placing 3.25 inches of new asphalt pavement.

Replacing cattle passes no longer in use with culvert pipes.

Extending a box culvert north of Greenwood and replacing the structure’s wings.

Overlaying the Popple River Bridge deck with concrete, repairing the concrete surface on the bridge abutments, repairing scour and replacing a bridge wing wall.

Cleaning or replacing culverts.

Cleaning ditches.

Replacing or adjusting guardrail.

