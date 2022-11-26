Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI, possession of cocaine

The 42-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday morning.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for suspected OWI in Eau Claire County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to a release, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding at 1:02 a.m. Saturday on Highway 53 near Highway 93 in Eau Claire. The trooper noticed signs of impairment and took the driver into custody. Fox was arrested on suspicion of his 6th OWI, taken to a hospital for a blood draw and then to the Eau Claire County Jail.

The State Patrol is recommending charges of OWI-6th offense, possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlock device. Fox was cited for speeding and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

