Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery, Courtney Bunting and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m.

Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is still at large.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

Police say the shooting was not a random act. It was part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

