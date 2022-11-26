Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production.

Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner of Hann Christmas Farm Greg Hann says people want to make this holiday season more special than usual.

“I think there has been a higher demand for real trees because people are staying home. And in the last couple of years, it’s been a little bit harder to find a real tree,” Hann said.

Hann says keeping trees by the window is appealing to the eye but can be damaging to trees.

“That’s drying them out very quickly. I try to tell people if there is a heat duct around your tree, try to block that or close that,” Hann said.

Hann says he wishes people knew the long term process of growing trees.

“And it’s just really endearing to me to take a product I spent 10 years growing, and it means a lot to put it in their house,” Hann said.

The Cartwright family says it’s a tradition to get the Christmas celebrations started the day after thanksgiving. Tiffany Cartwright says she loves decorating with her family.

“We actually have a Christmas tree in every room in our house,” Cartwright said.

Her husband Jeremy says this year is bittersweet because their son is graduating from high school this spring.

“He’s going to college this year, so we wanted to do it this year especially. It is fun to get out as family, get in the snow usually, in the mud and cut the tree down,” Jeremy Cartwright said.

