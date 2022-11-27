12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 12-year-old is dead and five others are injured after a shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in Atlanta, WANF reported.

Police say a dispute Saturday night escalated to gunfire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference Sunday that one of the five shooting victims is in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police say a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Statin property by off-duty Atlanta police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 42-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday morning.
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
BLACK FRIDAY AT MENARDS
Shoppers visit Menards for Black Friday deals, Enchanted Forest
Christmas Trees in Crosse Plains/Middleton
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
BBB warns consumers of purchasing items seen on TikTok
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together

Latest News

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
No one was hurt after a camper caught on fire in Jackson County (Wis.) on Nov. 26, 2022.
No one hurt after camper catches on fire in Jackson County Saturday
This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean...
Kim’s daughter appears again, heating up succession debate