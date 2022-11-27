The Chippewa Valley Museum celebrates the holidays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the city of Eau Claire finishes up it’s 150th year, the Chippewa Valley Museum is celebrating with “triple C day”.

Cookies, Crafts, and Carols is a family friendly event featuring live music and other entertainment.

The museum is also featuring their “Then & Now” exhibit. The exhibit shows 150 years of change in the city of Eau Claire.

This is the museums 5th year holding events to help celebrate the holidays. Museum Educator, Karen Jacobson, says they will continue celebrating.

“Well we want to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season, however you choose to celebrate and we will continue to celebrate our culture and history here in the valley,” Jacobson said.

Another Cookies, Carols, and Crafts event will be held at the museum on Saturday, December 3rd and 10th. There will be different performer at each event.

More information about the Cookies, Carols, and Crafts performers can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.