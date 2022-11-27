Eau Claire celebrates Small Business Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Small Business Saturday is celebrated the day after Black Friday. It’s a day for small retail business to benefit from holiday shoppers.

Eau Claire held it’s own Small Business Saturday, with goals of supporting local stores and taking advantage of shopping deals.

Heather Wagner, owner of Soulstice, said her store had deals to give back to the community.

“For small business Saturday we decided to do 20% off the whole store to kind of give back to our loyal customers and new ones that come through,” Wagner said.

In downtown Eau Claire, holiday shopping was launched with the help of some seasonal entertainment. Horse-drawn carriages, photos with Santa, and free hot chocolate brought the community out to kick off the holiday season.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get out and visit the small businesses that are around Eau Claire, some that they haven’t gone to before, perhaps, or like our regular customers, just to come in and check in and to explore and see if there’s anything new and different out there,” Wagner said.

Business owners in Eau Claire say Small Business Saturday provides more than just great deals for shoppers.

John Glassbrenner, owner of The Attic, said that supporting local business owners spreads joy to their families too.

“When you shop small, you’re creating a smile on the face of everyday people who are just trying to get their kids in sports programs, put food on the table. You’re not putting money in corporate hands,” Glassbrenner said.

“It’s kind of just a chance for everyone to kind of get to know one another a little bit deeper and just a great way to give gratitude and thanks to everyone that comes in and visit us,” Wagner said.

Local business owners also said they are always grateful for the support from their customers.

“We’re definitely always appreciative of our customers. We try to create the best environment for them, and every time they show up in our parking lot, it makes us smile. And we cannot be more thankful for the customers that come in and shop with us all the time and in our holiday season,” Glassbrenner said.

“We couldn’t do this if we didn’t have our customers so and clientele so it’s just kind of a way for us to reiterate to them how important they are for us because if we didn’t have them, we wouldn’t have anything,” Wagner said.

Shopping local is small way to make a big difference this holiday season.

“I don’t think there could be anything better than to shop small and create opportunities for local businesses and local families,” Glassbrenner said.

Some of the deals for today’s Small Business Saturday will be continued tomorrow on what some stories in Eau Claire are calling Small Business Sunday.

