No one hurt after camper catches on fire in Jackson County Saturday

TOWN OF KOMENSKY (Jackson County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a camper caught on fire in rural Jackson County Saturday evening.

Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said that the fire happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of County Highway K and Karner Blue Road in the Town of Komensky, or about seven miles northeast of Black River Falls.

According to a Facebook post, when crews arrived after being paged to the fire at 6:07 p.m., the camper was fully engulfed in flames and partially on the roadway. County Highway K was closed while crews worked on putting the fire out, and the fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived. The camper was destroyed in the fire.

Also at the scene were Black River Falls Fire and EMS, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

