Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette

The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.(Wikimedia Commons / Jonathunder / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials.

At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisc., Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along the U.S. Highway 18 bridge involving two vehicles. The bridge connects Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Officials said that the drivers of the vehicles involved were killed in the crash.

The bridge was closed during the cleanup and investigation, but reopened to traffic after a little over four hours. Officials initially suggested drivers avoid the area and find an alternate route. The nearest bridges over the Mississippi River are 27 miles away in Lansing, or 60 miles away in Dubuque.

Additional details about the circumstances of the crash was expected to be released on Monday.

