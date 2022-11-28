Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag last week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat, named Smells, was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.(TSA)

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.

“Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disney World,” Farbstein wrote in a tweet.

If you have questions about what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

