Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a salad with a glass of merlot may help you hold onto cherished memories longer.

A new study published in the Neurology medical journal says diets with more flavonols could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.

Flavonols are antioxidants found in foods like fruits, vegetables, tea and wine.

Researchers say the results of their tests held true even after adjustments were made for other factors, such as age and tobacco intake.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 elderly people with no dementia signs over a seven-year period.

Researchers do admit that there are limitations to their conclusion, and it is not known whether the benefits are long term.

They say more studies on isolated flavonoid effects need to be done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 42-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday morning.
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
No one was hurt after a camper caught on fire in Jackson County (Wis.) on Nov. 26, 2022.
No one hurt after camper catches on fire in Jackson County Saturday
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Fickell leaves Cincinnati to take over as Wisconsin’s coach
This deal isn’t confirmed, but sources said Wisconsin is pushing to sign Fickell within the...
Wisconsin considers Luke Fickell as head coach
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles' Josh...
Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt

Latest News

FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, during the...
Nov. 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis.
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation