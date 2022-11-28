Eau Claire Co. Humane Assocation announces Giving Tuesday matching donation

For all donations received from Giving Tuesday on, Northwestern Bank will match dollar for...
(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY HUMANE ASSOCIATION)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is announcing that Northwestern Bank has committed a $25,000 matching gift donation to the “Be the Voice” capital campaign.

According to ECCHA, the donation will be instrumental in the continued fundraising efforts for the new building, which is slated to begin construction in spring of 2023. The gift will be a matching gift throughout the remainder of 2022. For all donations received from Giving Tuesday on, Northwestern Bank will match dollar for dollar up to $25,000.00.

“We are thrilled with the gift Northwestern Bank has given to us with this match. Northwestern Bank is committed to helping many community organizations and to be part of their vision for the area is just wonderful,” Shelley Janke, Executive Director, said.

“We believe that it takes many organizations and people working together to make this community a great place to live. We are excited to support this initiative to create a better home for animals in Eau Claire County,” Tracey Smiskey, Market President -Eau Claire Area, said.

According to ECCHA, the “Be the Voice” campaign is the $6.5 million campaign to build a new animal shelter in Eau Claire. The campaign has raised 5.9 million towards the goal.

If you are interested in donating to the “Be the Voice” campaign and taking part in this challenge, donations can be made online HERE. Donations can also be dropped or mailed to the Eau Claire Humane at 3900 Old Town Hall Road in Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Additional information about the campaign is available on ECCHA’s website, HERE.

