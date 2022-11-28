Krismas Kookies concert

The Krismas Kookies concert is December 2, 2022(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A helping of Krismas Kookies is coming to the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

The musical group will perform original songs Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

There is a pre-show cookie event from 6-7 where you can decorate (and eat!) cookies with friends and family before the Krismas Kookies performance in Jamf Theatre.

Tickets are $10.

Pablo Center Member Tickets are $8.

Cookies and decorating tools/ingredients will be provided. We look forward to spreading holiday cheer with you!

Pablo Center Ticket Information

