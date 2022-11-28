UW-Madison introduces new football coach
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - At this hour, Wisconsin’s new head football coach is being introduced.
After playing half of its season with Interim Coach Jim Leonhard, UW-Madison hired former university of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell as its next head coach.
Fickell is replacing Paul Chryst, who was fired midseason. Leonhard was also considered a candidate for the top job.
Badgers introduce new head football coach Luke Fickell:
