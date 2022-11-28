UW-Madison introduces new football coach

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)(Laurence Kesterson | AP)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - At this hour, Wisconsin’s new head football coach is being introduced.

After playing half of its season with Interim Coach Jim Leonhard, UW-Madison hired former university of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell as its next head coach.

Fickell is replacing Paul Chryst, who was fired midseason. Leonhard was also considered a candidate for the top job.

Badgers introduce new head football coach Luke Fickell:

