UW-Madison introduces new football coach

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - At this hour, Wisconsin’s new head football coach is being introduced.

After playing half of its season with Interim Coach Jim Leonhard, UW-Madison hired former university of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell as its next head coach.

Fickell is replacing Paul Chryst, who was fired midseason. Leonhard was also considered a candidate for the top job.

Badgers introduce new head football coach Luke Fickell:

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.