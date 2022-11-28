Nonprofits in Western Wisconsin support families during the holidays

WESTERN WISCONSIN, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for some families the holidays can mean some financial difficulties. To help ensure everyone has an enjoyable holiday season, Strong Arm Helping Families and Helping Kids Around Chippewa Valley Inc. are providing free resources to the community.

“Right now, we have over 250 children sponsored for Christmas,” Helen Fliehr, President of Helping Kids Around the Chippewa Valley Inc., said. “Each family receives a full Christmas meal, two family games, each child gets a brand new blanket and each child gets a brand new book.”

Helping Kids Around the Chippewa Valley Inc. is a nonprofit providing free meal sand gifts to families in the Chippewa Valley around Christmas. Another nonprofit that does this is Strong Arm Helping Families out of Colfax.

“We provide clothing, food assistance, resources. We do a lot of holiday assistance for families and hold multiple events throughout the year to allow families and kids to participate,” Heather York, Executive Director of Strong Arm Helping Families, said.

Over Thanksgiving, Strong Arm Helping Families provided 58 dinner boxes to families in and around Colfax, but these two groups help families outside of the holidays.

“We have winter gear that’s available at U-Haul Storage and Moving in Lake Hallie. It’s open seven days a week, so you’re able to drop off any new or gently used winter gear, and families that are in need are welcome to come here anytime during their business hours and take the items that they need,” Fliehr said.

“We help with school supplies, back to school clothing. We provide clothing year round for seasonal winter coats. We also provide Easter assistance, we do Easter baskets, Easter egg hunts,” York said.

Strong Arm Helping Families and Helping Kids Around the Chippewa Valley Inc. are funded through donations. Both of the nonprofits said they are still accepting requests for assistance with Christmas dinners or gifts for children until the middle of December.

