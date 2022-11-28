Nov. 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers proclaims Monday, Nov. 28 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis.

The day intends to remind drivers to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to do their jobs safely.

“We are grateful for snowplow drivers throughout the state who work around the clock to clear Wisconsin’s state and local roadways to ensure safe driving conditions every winter season,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary, Craig Thompson, said. “Motorists are encouraged to show their appreciation to snowplow drivers and drive carefully, give snowplows room to work and, when possible, avoid travel during heavy storms.”

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, during the winter, county highway workers help keep interstate, U.S. and state highways safe by providing snow plowing, salting and liquid brine applications. WisDOT works with Wis. counties year-round to establish best practices and test new tools for safety and efficiency.

