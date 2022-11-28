Taylor County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating theft suspect

Austin Krueger booking photo
Austin Krueger booking photo(Taylor County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public help locating a theft suspect.

Investigators say Austin Krueger, 23, is a suspect in several thefts and burglary incidents that had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest during October and November.

Authorities said Krueger is known to frequent Clark and Wood counties.

If you have any information regarding Austin’s whereabouts or this investigation, contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200, or Detective Chad Kowalczyk at 715-748-3255. You can remain anonymous.

