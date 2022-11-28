UW-Eau Claire Theatre production

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “The Bald Soprano”.

The Bald Soprano is an absurdist play by Romanian-French playwright Eugène Ionesco, first performed in French in 1950. The play centers on the Smiths, a couple from London, and another couple, the Martins, who come over for a visit. The two families chatter in meaningless banter, tell stories and relate nonsensical truisms and poems. They are joined later by the Smiths’ maid, Mary, and the local fire chief, who is also Mary’s lover, and ho is disappointed to find there is no fire at the Smith home. When the Martins and the Smiths are alone, they begin to argue without resolution or sense. The play ends with the Martins reciting the same lines spoken by the Smiths at the opening. The Bald Soprano is considered a modern classic and a seminal work in the Theatre of the Absurd. It holds the world record for the play that has been staged continuously in the same theatre for the longest time.

The play will be performed December December 7-10 at 7:30 and December 10 and 11 at 1:30 at Riverside Theatre in the Haas Fine Arts Center.

