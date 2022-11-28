Vendors came together at Inspire Nutrition in Eau Claire for Small Business Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We all know Small Business Saturday, but Kjirstin Thull, owner of Inspire Nutrition, was not able to fully be a part of it.

Instead, she figure why not extend the tradition one more day.

“So we wanted to still be able to spotlight other local businesses for small business Saturday, but on Sunday. So we called it small business weekend. Small businesses are really at the heart of the Eau Claire community, so why not get two days?” said Thull.

She got a few other fellow small business owners together to reach out to customers.

“So we are doing a sip and shop. So, we are open for shakes and teas for people to come in and sip. And then we have some local vendors in the back so they can shop some home made items as well,” said Thull.

She grew as a business own in Eau Claire through the support of her peers, so she wanted to pay that forward.

“So being able to take what we’ve learned from so many other people, and so many other business owners have poured into us and now we want to spotlight other businesses that are mainly online and give them a store from for people to get to know them to,” said Thull.

One of those businesses is her friend Jamie Craklow’s knitting business JLKnits.

“When she said she was doing some thing for small business Sunday I was very excited to take part of it,” said Craklow. “I’m active on Facebook, you can email me, shoot me a Facebook message. I do custom orders as well. I try to make it as accessible for people as I can.”

Craklow believes support for one’s business should be year long, and all in.

“You know a lot of people think ‘I know this person, maybe they can give me a deal’ but I think it’s very important to pay full price... we’re making a living off of this... so to be able to give them your full support... I think is very important,” said Craklow.

And customers agree.

“We want to keep the small businesses going, right? So go support the small businesses you love,” said Baylee Werner.

