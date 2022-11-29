1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Barron County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Barron County Tuesday morning.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7:55 a.m., authorities received report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near 18 ¾ Street in Rice Lake.

The media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department says deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the WI State Patrol, MMC Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department and the Rice Lake Police Department responded to the scene. Investigation shows a “tanker type truck” was travelling west on Highway 48 when a “small SUV type vehicle” lost control and crossed the center line into the path of the tanker truck. The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man from the Cumberland area, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tanker truck, a 50-year-old man from Barron, was not reported to be hurt.

According to the media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, road conditions are a contributing factor to this crash. Swant Towing and S&R Towing assisted. Highway 48 was closed until 11:00 a.m.

Additional information is not being released at this time. The crash is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.

