Authorities seeking information regarding vandalism at Wolske Bay Park

If you have any information related to this incident or see suspicious behavior in the Park, you are asked to contact the Menomonie Police Department.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are seeking information regarding vandalism that occurred at a park in the City of Menomonie.

According to a media release from the City of Menomonie, the City of Menomonie and the Menomonie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Wolske Bay Park holiday light display and its “surrounding amenities.” The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. The Park experienced similar vandalism in 2021.

If you have any information related to this incident or see suspicious behavior in the Park, you are asked to contact the Menomonie Police Department.

The non-emergency phone number is 715-232-1283. Information can reported online at menomoniepdwi.policetocitizen.com. You can report information anonymously at dunncoctrimestoppers.com.

