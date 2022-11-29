DNR: Hunters kill 14% more deer during gun season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The DNR has released harvest totals and license sales for the 2022 nine-day gun deer season.

The DNR says fewer licenses were sold but harvest numbers have gone up. A total of 203,295 deer were taken during the gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the deer harvested during the season was up 14.4% statewide. Sales for all deer licenses are down by 1.6% from the same time last year. The nine-day season closed on Sunday.

Antlerless only hunts will continue in Dec.

“Based on last year’s harvest, I’m anticipating we’ll probably see another 25,000 deer or so harvested between now and the end of the year,” Jeff Pritzl, DNR Deer Program Specialist, said.

Additional information is available in a media release from the DNR, HERE. Information about hunting dates and application deadlines is available, HERE.

