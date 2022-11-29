Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wayne Marek, the executive director of The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, talks about upcoming productions and events, including “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” and Starquest 2022. Both productions are at The Oxford.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” will be held:
Friday, December 2 at 7:30pm
Saturday, December 3 at 1:30pm
Sunday, December 4 at 1:30pm
Friday, December 9 at 7:30pm
Saturday, December 10 at 1:30pm
Starquest 2022 will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.
