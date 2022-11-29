Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wayne Marek, the executive director of The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, talks about upcoming productions and events, including “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” and Starquest 2022. Both productions are at The Oxford.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” will be held:

Friday, December 2 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 3 at 1:30pm

Sunday, December 4 at 1:30pm

Friday, December 9 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 10 at 1:30pm

Starquest 2022 will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Eau Claire Children's Theatre website

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
A bike trail sign is wrapped in caution tape during the homicide investigation into the death...
New details released in Lily Peters homicide case
A winter storm warning is in effect for our far northwestern counties, with a winter weather...
A slow-go Tuesday with snow and likely travel impacts
Austin Krueger booking photo
Taylor County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating theft suspect
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say

Latest News

Feed My People Food Bank
Giving Big on Giving Tuesday
The Krismas Kookies concert is December 2, 2022
Krismas Kookies concert
The Bald Soprano
"The Bald Soprano" (11/28/22)
UW-Eau Claire Theatre logo
UW-Eau Claire Theatre production