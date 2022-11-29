EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wayne Marek, the executive director of The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, talks about upcoming productions and events, including “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” and Starquest 2022. Both productions are at The Oxford.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” will be held:

Friday, December 2 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 3 at 1:30pm

Sunday, December 4 at 1:30pm

Friday, December 9 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 10 at 1:30pm

Starquest 2022 will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

