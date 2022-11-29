Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession of cocaine, operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device, according to online court records. Fox was also cited for refusing to take a field sobriety test.

According to a release, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding at 1:02 a.m. Saturday on Highway 53 near Highway 93 in Eau Claire. The trooper noticed signs of impairment and took the driver, Fox, into custody. Fox was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and then to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Fox was held on a $5,000 signature bond at the Eau Claire County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2023. Bond conditions include maintaining absolute sobriety, to not enter any establishments that primarily serve alcohol, no drugs or controlled substance, and only driving a vehicle with a valid license.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.