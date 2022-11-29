Giving Big on Giving Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Feed My People Food Bank needs your help in supporting families in West Central Wisconsin that are food insecure and struggling during this holiday season because of the rising cost of living.

On this Giving Tuesday, FMP is partnering with Thrivent Financial as all monetary donations will be matched 2-to-1 thanks to Thrivent’s generosity. There are nearly 65,000 food-insecure children, seniors and working families who may not know where their next meal is coming from. That’s why Feed My People and Thrivent are asking the community to Give Big on Giving Tuesday.

“We are very fortunate that Thrivent Financial is matching up to $25,000 today in financial donations. And if we can hit 250 unique donors we will receive an additional $5,000 so it’s very exciting. It helps fund the work that we’re doing today, we’re packing oatmeal all day long and pasta, getting it out to school pantries, pop-up distributions to folks that are really struggling right now, it’s been a tough year for many,” says Suzanne Becker, Feed My People’s Executive Director.

“Generosity is one of our key values and key offerings. And we know that our members and donors here at FMP understand the struggles in the community and so for us to bring in volunteers and learn about Feed My People, see the opportunities to volunteer, donate, share that message across the state, it’s just important that we give back, we are called to be generous and helping our neighbors and our communities so it’s an exciting time to be here today,” adds Jennie Childs from Thrivent.

For more information on how you can donate, click on this link here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.