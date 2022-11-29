Home Visiting program making house calls to support families in northwest Wisconsin

COLBY, Wis. (WEAU) -Raising a child or children can be challenging. One program is working to equip parents with the skills and support they need to succeed and it’s making house calls to bring all that help right to the family.

About once a week, a team of home visitors meet with the families they serve as part of Indianhead Community Action Agency’s Home Visiting program.

“I would describe it as a parent support program: coming in and helping parents learn to become their child’s first teacher,” said Jennifer Petras the program’s coordinator.

For the past six years, home visitors like Jessica Meyer have been helping parents in Clark, Rusk, Taylor, Sawyer and Washburn counties.

“We go in there and base it off of what that family needs, so it’s very much you go in there and you say, okay, you know what? How was your week this week? And based on what we heard the previous week, we follow-up, we set goals,” Meyer said.

Meyer said those needs could be anything from having someone to talk to to learning how to deal with diaper rash.

For one of Meyer’s parents some of her needs have been: “Potty training,” said Angel Wild, a parent with the program. “I wouldn’t be anywhere with her without Jess. Supermarkets. You know how taking your kids out in public, you’re.....Kids are harder in public. I can now take my kids out in public with the help of Jess, and I don’t have to worry about the fits. We have ways, little steps to take to get them more involved instead of allowing them to have the tantrums and the fits.

Wild said when she’s struggling, her home visitor is there to help.

“It means a lot to me,” Wild said. “Without Jess, I wouldn’t, my kids wouldn’t be where they are right now.”

The Home Visiting program serves families with young children and little ones on the way.

“Before the child is even born, they can be in the program because if it’s their first time they might not know all that stuff either like what does labor look like? How can I prepare for baby coming home? What safety measures do I need to take? All those things,” Petras said.

Supporting parents right from the start is not only creating strong families, one home visitor said it’s also building better communities.

“You’ll be creating healthy children,” said Cecilia Rihn, one of the program’s home visitors. “Strong self-esteem, something like that and that’s good for the community because if the community has less troubled kids, what’s going to happen to the community? They’re going to have better citizens in the future.”

The Home Visiting program serves around 70 families in five counties. Any family in Clark, Rusk, Taylor, Sawyer or Washburn county can enroll in the free program.

You can do that by calling ICAA Home Visiting at 715-532-1601.

