Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation.

According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the woman or know who the suspect is, you are asked to contact the Lake Hallie Police Department at 715-726-2666 or email tbowman@lakehallie.us. You can also contact Chippewa County Crime Stoppers at 715-944-3949 or download the P3 Tips App. You will remain anonymous.

You are asked to not text 715-944-3949 as the phone line does not have that capability.

