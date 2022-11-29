No one hurt in Eau Claire County house fire Monday

TOWN OF UNION (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire on Monday in western Eau Claire County.

Wheaton Fire and Rescue said that the home is a total loss as a result of the fire.

According to a release, crews were sent to the home at 12:51 p.m. Monday after a passerby reported heavy smoke coming from a home on 10th Avenue in the Town of Union northwest of Eau Claire. A deputy with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the report and said there was heavy smoke coming from the chimney. Crews entered the home to put out the fire and search for anyone inside. The fire started in the basement and went up the walls into the attic and roof, making the fire “difficult to extinguish,” according to the release. The cause of the fire was electrical.

37 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene from Eau Claire Fire and Rescue, Elk Mound Fire District, Township Fire Department, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

6 Agencies. 3 counties. Its awesome when we all work together! A huge thank you to all for your help today: Elk Mound... Posted by Wheaton Fire & Rescue on Monday, November 28, 2022

