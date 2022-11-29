Result of investigation into Sheriff Cramer’s death to be announced Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officials in Eau Claire County will announce the results of the investigation into the Sept. 13 death of Sheriff Ron Cramer at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The funeral for Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire in September.

Cramer, 68, led the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years after being elected as a write-in candidate in 1996. His law enforcement career began in Eau Claire County in 1975. Earlier this year, Cramer announced that he would be retiring from service at the end of this term.

Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus and Cheryl Cramer will speak at the press conference, which is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail conference room. The press conference is not open to the public but will be streamed online at WEAU.com and on Facebook.

Schalinske assumed the position of Eau Claire County Sheriff until the next Sheriff, Dave Riewestahl, who won November’s election over Don Henning for the job, is sworn in.

