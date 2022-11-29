A slow-go Tuesday with snow and likely travel impacts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A quick moving winter storm will bring some late November snowfall to Western Wisconsin, with the highest impacts likely north and west of Eau Claire. The storm will start to intensify as it slides into Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and tracks into the Northern Great Lakes. We can expect a variety of precipitation types with this system, with all snow to the north, a snow/rain mix just south of I-94 and mostly rain in the I-90 corridor until later in the day when everyone transitions to snow. Counties north and west of Eau Claire are under winter weather alerts for accumulating snow and impacts to travel.

TIMING: The first batches of snow are expected to arrive in Western Wisconsin between 6-9am Tuesday. The snow will then expand and slide eastward, covering the rest of our area through the late morning and afternoon. Southern areas the arrival will hold off until 9am-noon. Precipitation will then carry through the afternoon and early evening hours, tapering off between 8-10pm.

Snow spreads eastward Tuesday morning (WEAU)

PRECIPITATION TYPE: The track of the low will determine where there is an all snow cut-off which currently looks to be near Eau Claire. Areas north and west will likely be all snow, while Eau Claire has a chance to see at least some rain mixing in for a time. Meanwhile south of highway 10 to I-90, this will be mostly rain until sometime later in the afternoon when colder air will filter in and change it over to snow.

SNOW AMOUNTS: A broad band of 3-5″ of accumulation is expected, with Eau Claire on the southern edge. Farther south, amounts will drop off with more rain expected, and any accumulations coming on the tail end of the system. To the northwest where this will be all snow, a more narrow band of 5-8″ is likely, stretching from the Twin Cities northeastward into Wisconsin.

(11/28) Expected snow totals in Western Wisconsin through Tuesday night (WEAU)

IMPACTS: These will vary greatly depending on where you live or travel, but in the Chippewa Valley we expect mostly snow. Temperatures hovering near freezing will make for a wet, sticky accumulation that may take some time to stick to the roads. As the snow continues, roads will become slick with slippery travel. These conditions will require you to use extreme caution and slow down, allowing for extra time getting around. If any snow is around for the morning commute, impacts are likely to be minimal, but the evening drive home will be more difficult with snow continuing with covered roads in areas.

Travel conditions will gradually deteriorate through the day. (WEAU)

As the low quickly tracks out of the state tomorrow night, colder air will be arriving, dropping temperatures down through the 20s while northwest winds pick up and remain blustery into Wednesday.

