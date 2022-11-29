Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
A bike trail sign is wrapped in caution tape during the homicide investigation into the death...
New details released in Lily Peters homicide case
Austin Krueger booking photo
Taylor County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating theft suspect
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles' Josh...
Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say

Latest News

Feed My People Food Bank 3 - 11/29/2022
Feed My People Food Bank 3 - 11/29/2022
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.
Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million
A niece of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has a message for the world.
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece speaks out against Iranian regime
A commentary team reflects on a week of World Cup action in Qatar.
World Cup: Week 1 reflections