Update on UWEC Science and Health Sciences Building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of the Science and Health Sciences Building Planning Committee at UW-Eau Claire shared updated plans for the new building.

An open house showed community members what the building will look like, how big it’s expected to be, and what will be housed inside the $345.5 million building.

The university has already secured $109 million and will be asking for $250 million more in the bi-annual budget in the spring. The Science and Health Sciences Building will replace the nearly 60-year-old Phillips Science Hall.

Construction could begin as early as spring 2024 with hopes to open in 2026.

“As a former student and a faculty member here, it’s really neat to see how a new science building will look. Even though I loved Phillips Hall, it was near and dear to my heart, it’s just out lived it’s useful purpose and useful life and the new building will just be awesome,” Michael Carney, Assistant Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships, said.

Earlier this year, two residence halls on lower campus were demolished to make room for the new building, which will become the largest structure on campus.

