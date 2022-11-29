Update on UWEC Science and Health Sciences Building

An open house showed community members what the building will look like, how big it’s expected...
An open house showed community members what the building will look like, how big it’s expected to be, and what will be housed inside the $345.5 million building.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of the Science and Health Sciences Building Planning Committee at UW-Eau Claire shared updated plans for the new building.

An open house showed community members what the building will look like, how big it’s expected to be, and what will be housed inside the $345.5 million building.

The university has already secured $109 million and will be asking for $250 million more in the bi-annual budget in the spring. The Science and Health Sciences Building will replace the nearly 60-year-old Phillips Science Hall.

Construction could begin as early as spring 2024 with hopes to open in 2026.

“As a former student and a faculty member here, it’s really neat to see how a new science building will look. Even though I loved Phillips Hall, it was near and dear to my heart, it’s just out lived it’s useful purpose and useful life and the new building will just be awesome,” Michael Carney, Assistant Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships, said.

Earlier this year, two residence halls on lower campus were demolished to make room for the new building, which will become the largest structure on campus.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
A bike trail sign is wrapped in caution tape during the homicide investigation into the death...
New details released in Lily Peters homicide case
A winter storm warning is in effect for our far northwestern counties, with a winter weather...
A slow-go Tuesday with snow and likely travel impacts
Austin Krueger booking photo
Taylor County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating theft suspect
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say

Latest News

Slippery and Snowy Road Conditions
Slippery and Snowy Road Conditions
Michael Purnell (left) and Xavier Thompson (right) are charged with homicide on Oct. 28, 2022...
Suspect bound over in Eau Claire County homicide case
Slippery and Snowy Road Conditions
Slippery and Snowy Road Conditions
Week of Donations Begins with K9 Fund
Week of Donations Begins with K9 Fund