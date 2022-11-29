Week of donations begins with ECPD K9 Fund

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A k9 officer with a Chippewa Valley police department received a donation on this Giving Tuesday.

Internet and TV Service Provider TDS Telecommunications presented a check for $1,000 to the Eau Claire Police Department k9 Fund. TDS Telecommunications says it’s giving back to Eau Claire and surrounding communities every day this week as part of the company’s new “Week of Giving” campaign.

TDS representatives say the ECPD k9 Unit was chosen because of what it does for the community.

Marcus Stabe with TDS Telecommunications, says in part quote, “I think it’s a great cause. And overall, you know, goes towards helping the community.”

TDS says some of the other donations it’s making this week include coloring books to Boys & Girls Clubs in the area and winter clothing to the Sojourner House.

