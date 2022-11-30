CARRIE CARLSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mrs. Carlson is not only my teacher, but everyone’s teacher in AHS. But she is not only a teacher to us, but she is also a friend. She is someone who cares and someone who is willing to go out of their way in order to make sure students feel safe. She makes learning fun, and makes sure students leave with a smile on their faces. She has a kind heart and does her best to help anyone that she can. She is a person me and many others hope to someday be like.

Isaiah Prince and Andres Gustafson

