The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents "The Chanukah Guest"(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s holiday season opens with the regional premiere of “The Chanukah Guest.

News Release:

Although Bubba (Grandmother in Yiddish) Brayna is almost blind and deaf, she makes the best potato latkes in the village. On the first night of Chanukah, she cooks a special batch for the rabbi, who is coming to visit her. However, Old Bear, teased from hibernation by the smell of latkes, comes to Bubba Brayna’s cottage. When she hears a thumping at the door, she naturally lets in her guest. Only later does she realize she has served her delicious latkes to a bear instead of the rabbi!

The Chanukah Guest highlights holiday values of welcoming guests and generosity while sharing Chanukah customs and traditions. This delightful play, based on Eric A. Kimmel’s book of the same name, is great for all ages and a fun holiday show!

7:30pm: December 1-3

1:30pm: December 3-4

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

Tickets: online or call 715-832-7529

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Website

