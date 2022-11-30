City of La Crosse Letters to Santa
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - There is an opportunity to send a letter to Santa this holiday season.
According to a media release from City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry, the Elves are back at the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department. Each year, friends of Santa run letters from City Hall, all the way back to Santa.
Letters postmarked by Dec. 11 with a name and address will be answered by Santa himself.
The media release says letters should be addressed to:
La Crosse Parks & Recreation Dept
Attn: Santa Claus
400 La Crosse St
La Crosse, WI 54601
Or letterstosanta@cityoflacrosse.org
