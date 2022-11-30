December marks opening for lake trout season on Superior

(WCAX)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAYFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds anglers that the opening of Lake Superior’s lake trout season is Dec. 1. The season runs until Sept. 30, or until the harvest cap is met.

Anyone looking to harvest lake trout must purchase a Great Lakes trout and salmon stamp in addition to their fishing license. Both the stamp and fishing license can be purchased online through the GoWild system or at any license location. All regulations apply.

The Wisconsin waters of Lake Superior are divided into two management units. WI-1 encompasses all waters from Superior to Bark Point, known as the Western Arm. WI-2 includes waters from Bark Point to the Michigan border, known as the Apostle Islands region. Each of these management units has its own harvest quota based on their respective lake trout populations, and recreational harvest is monitored through sport fishing surveys.

This 2023 season will be the last season under the current lake trout quota for the Apostle Islands region. Using data from 2020-2022, a new quota for the 2024 season is currently being developed and will go through the rule-making process next fall.

To learn more about lake trout fishing and surveys of Lake Superior fisheries, visit the DNR’s website here.

