I would like to nominate Dr. Margaret McDougall for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Margaret has shown our family overwhelming respect and compassion when treating our animals. She has mourned with us in loss and shared in our joy and love for our pets too. She is always willing to go the extra mile to fit our budget, schedule, and needs, proving she is just as amiable with humans as she is with animals. Thank you, Dr. Margaret, for being kindness personified!

Christine Anderson

