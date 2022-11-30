EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

This Sunshine Award goes out to our Clinical Director and the owner of Vantage Point Clinic & Assessment Center in Eau Claire, Dr. Mark Bjerke. He has a wealth of therapy knowledge. He manages so much responsibility with a patient spirit. He insightfully guides his employees and clients, and he embraces challenges as opportunities for growth. I am so grateful for his support and wisdom during my supervision years. Thank you, Dr. Bjerke, for being a great leader of our team!

Jen Karper

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.