DR. MARK BJERKE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

This Sunshine Award goes out to our Clinical Director and the owner of Vantage Point Clinic & Assessment Center in Eau Claire, Dr. Mark Bjerke. He has a wealth of therapy knowledge. He manages so much responsibility with a patient spirit. He insightfully guides his employees and clients, and he embraces challenges as opportunities for growth. I am so grateful for his support and wisdom during my supervision years. Thank you, Dr. Bjerke, for being a great leader of our team!

Jen Karper

