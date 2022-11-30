ECASD to make changes to language courses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some of the language classes taught in the Eau Claire Area School District are expected to look different next school year.

Superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District Mike Johnson said the level one Hmong language class will be merging into a year-long social studies class focusing on Hmong history and culture. The district also plans to eliminate its level one Japanese language class in the 2023-2024 school year.

“There are a variety of things that go into these types of decisions and they’re never popular,” Johnson said. “We look at staffing itself, you know, with two large comprehensive high schools. We want to offer as many things as we can for our students, as many opportunities as possible.”

Johnson said he has heard powerful responses from community members reacting to this proposed change.

“We have had a considerable amount of feedback from the community over the past couple of weeks,” Johnson said. “We had a board meeting last night where we had very passionate public comments about support for those two languages and there will be further discussion on this at a board level and administrative level as well.”

Johnson said those interested in sharing their thoughts about these proposed changes can do so in the public comment section of school board meetings, or by emailing him and other school board members.

