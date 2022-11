EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Backed by UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensembles, Gunhild Carling and Michael Andrew are putting on a Holiday Spectacular.

The show is Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

UW-Eau Claire Jazz Studies Director Robert Baca says the show is sure to get you into the holiday spirit.

