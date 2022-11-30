Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death to be announced Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County law enforcement officials are planning to announce the results of an investigation into the death of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer Wednesday morning.

A press conference at the Eau Claire County Jail conference room is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The press conference is not open to the public, but will be streamed online. You can watch the press conference at weau.com or on WEAU 13 News’ Facebook page. Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus and Cheryl Cramer will speak at the press conference.

Cramer, 68, led the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years after being elected as a write-in candidate in 1996. His law enforcement career began in Eau Claire County in 1975. Earlier this year, Cramer announced that he would be retiring from service at the end of this term. The funeral for Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

