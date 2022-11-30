January 6 Committee questions Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Vos

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was interviewed Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters that Vos would be the last witness before the panel completes its report.

Vos issued a short statement Wednesday afternoon: “Today I met with the January 6th Select Committee after previously receiving a subpoena for my testimony. I did not have any involvement with the events of January 6, 2021. My meeting with the Select Committee was brief, and I answered their questions regarding Wisconsin’s 2020 Presidential Election.”

The committee wanted testimony about Vos’s phone call with Donald Trump in July 2021 during which the former president asked him to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump repeatedly tried to pressure Vos to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Wisconsin, a move Vos rejected.

Vos filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the subpoena to be questioned by the committee.

