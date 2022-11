EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jessika Muns is the life enrichment coordinator for Altoona’s Oak Gardens Place. If you are looking for her, she is probably off looking for an adventure for her residents. It is rare to see her by herself. She has overcome every covid guideline obstacle while brightening the day of everyone in her path. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Jen Kingston

