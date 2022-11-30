JOSHUA PAULSEN, AMBER ROSE, DUTCHIE DAVID PAULSEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Awards to three people. The first is Joshua Paulsen. Joshua struggles daily with certain issues, yet still gets up and goes to work to support us. He fixes our vehicle and the neighbors’ also. He definitely does his share of good deeds and I love him to the moon!

The second person is Amber Rose. Amber Rose is an outstanding human being. She loves unconditionally and helps with everything she has. She is a blessing to our life and should be recognized. She for sure brings sunshine into our lives.

Dutchie is outstanding, very loyal, loving, and has a heart of gold. I literally couldn’t imagine my life without him. I love him to the moon.

Candy Paulsen

