EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Katelyn Adams is a special education teacher at Altoona High School. She is a positive presence wherever she goes. Her smile lights up every room she enters. When she is interacting with a student or staff member, she gives her undivided attention, listening with genuine interest and concern. Katelyn has a maturity beyond her years and experience. She maintains her composure and professionalism even in stressful situations. Her patience is unparalleled. Katelyn’s investment in her students is obvious by the way she validates and encourages them at every opportunity. Katelyn is very deserving of the Sunshine Award.

Jodi Fahrman

